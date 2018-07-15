Abbott and CostelloFormed 1935. Disbanded 1957
Abbott and Costello
1935
Abbott and Costello Biography (Wikipedia)
Abbott and Costello were an American comedy duo composed of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, whose work on radio and in film and television made them the most popular comedy team of the 1940s and early 1950s. Their patter routine "Who's on First?" is one of the best-known comedy routines of all time in the world, and set the framework for many of their best-known comedy bits.
Abbott and Costello Tracks
Meet Lucille Ball
Abbott and Costello
Meet Lucille Ball
Meet Lucille Ball
Who's on First
Abbott and Costello
Who's on First
Who's on First
Who's on first
Abbott and Costello
Who's on first
Who's on first
Who's on One
Abbott and Costello
Who's on One
Who's on One
Laugh laugh laugh
Abbott and Costello
Laugh laugh laugh
Laugh laugh laugh
