DanzelJohan Waem; Belgian dance producer & DJ. Born 9 November 1976
Danzel
1976-11-09
Danzel Biography (Wikipedia)
Danzel (born Johan Waem, 9 November 1976) is a Belgian musician, who reached the number 11 in the UK Singles Chart in November 2004 with the single, "Pump It Up!".
Danzel Tracks
Pump It Up
Put Your Hands Up In The Air
Put Your Hands Up In The Air (Bootleg)
Put Your Hands Up (Dhol Mix)
