George Kranz
George Kranz Biography (Wikipedia)
George Kranz is a German dance music singer and percussionist. He is best known for his song "Trommeltanz", otherwise known as "Din Daa Daa". The song hit No. 1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 1984 and then returned to the chart in a new version in 1991, peaking at No. 8. "Din Daa Daa" (sometimes spelled "Din Da Da") is considered a classic dance music track and has been remixed, sampled and bootlegged many times, including in 1987's seminal "Pump Up the Volume" by MARRS, 1998's Praise Joint Remix by Kirk Franklin, 2005's "Shake" by the Ying Yang Twins, "Turn Around" by Flo Rida an Xbox 360 commercial and a Google Chrome commercial.
George Kranz Tracks
Din Daa Daa (Trommeltanz)
Din Daa Daa (Trommeltanz)
The Drums (Din Daa Daa) (feat. George Kranz)
The Drums (Din Daa Daa) (feat. George Kranz)
Din Daa Daa
Din Daa Daa
Din Da Dah
Din Da Dah
The Drums (Din Daa Daa) (Latmun Remix)
The Drums (Din Daa Daa) (Latmun Remix)
Trommeltanz (Din Daa Daa)
Trommeltanz (Din Daa Daa)
Din Daa Daa (Acapella)
Din Da Da
Din Da Da
