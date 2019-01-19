T.V. SmithBorn 5 April 1956
T.V. Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd645a5c-0019-409e-bd0c-1317baee418d
T.V. Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy "T. V." Smith (born 5 April 1956) is an English singer-songwriter, who was part of punk band The Adverts in the late 1970s. Since then he has fronted other bands, as well as pursuing a solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
T.V. Smith Tracks
Sort by
Television's Over
T.V. Smith
Television's Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnts.jpglink
Television's Over
Last played on
No Hope Street
T.V. Smith
No Hope Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Hope Street
Last played on
My String Will Snap
T.V. Smith
My String Will Snap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My String Will Snap
Last played on
Together Alone
T.V. Smith
Together Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Together Alone
Last played on
Bored Teenagers (acoustic)
T.V. Smith
Bored Teenagers (acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bored Teenagers (acoustic)
Last played on
My Place
T.V. Smith
My Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnts.jpglink
My Place
Last played on
Lion And The Lamb
T.V. Smith
Lion And The Lamb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lion And The Lamb
Last played on
Runaway Train Driver (remastered version)
T.V. Smith
Runaway Train Driver (remastered version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready For The Axe To Drop
T.V. Smith
Ready For The Axe To Drop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready For The Axe To Drop
Last played on
The Servant
T.V. Smith
The Servant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Servant
Last played on
Expensive Being Poor
T.V. Smith
Expensive Being Poor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expensive Being Poor
Last played on
Der Stacheldrahtmann
T.V. Smith
Der Stacheldrahtmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Stacheldrahtmann
Last played on
I Delete
T.V. Smith
I Delete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Delete
Last played on
The Day We Caught The Big Fish
T.V. Smith
The Day We Caught The Big Fish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day We Caught The Big Fish
Last played on
Immortal Rich
T.V. Smith
Immortal Rich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Immortal Rich
Last played on
Put Your Dukes Up John
T.V. Smith
Put Your Dukes Up John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put Your Dukes Up John
Last played on
Replay
T.V. Smith
Replay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Replay
Last played on
Gary Gilmore's Eyes
T.V. Smith
Gary Gilmore's Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gary Gilmore's Eyes
Last played on
Gather Your Things And Go
T.V. Smith
Gather Your Things And Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thin Green Line
T.V. Smith
Thin Green Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thin Green Line
Last played on
True Believers
T.V. Smith
True Believers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Believers
Last played on
One of Our Missiles Is Missing
T.V. Smith
One of Our Missiles Is Missing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One of Our Missiles Is Missing
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Oct
2019
TV Smith, Sham 69, The Vibrators, Discharge, The Members, Cockney Rejects, Anti-Nowhere League, Vice Squad, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Penetration, Chelsea, Chron Gen, Dirt Box Disco, Dragster, Crashed Out, Healthy Junkies, Anti Pasti, Ed Tudor Pole, SKACIETY, The Dukes of Bordello, Face Up, Sinful Maggie and RATS NEST (UK)
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
T.V. Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist