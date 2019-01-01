Yakari is a Franco-Belgian comic book series, aimed at a younger audience, written by Job and illustrated by Derib, both from Switzerland.

Job has finished working on Yakari. The series is now written by Joris Chamblain.

Yakari has (on two occasions, 1983 and 2005) been adapted to a cartoon series on television, a movie was announced. Yakari is one of the most well-known Franco-Belgian comics in Europe.