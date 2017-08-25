Dave CatchingBorn 7 June 1961
Dave Catching
1961-06-07
David Catching (born June 7, 1961) is an American musician and producer from Memphis, Tennessee. He is a founding member of the California stoner rock band earthlings?, a touring member of Eagles of Death Metal and the co-founder of the Rancho De La Luna recording studio.
