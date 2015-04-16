Jean GiraudeauBorn 1 July 1916. Died 7 February 1995
Jean Giraudeau (1 July 1916 in Toulon – 7 February 1995), was a French tenor, and later theatre director, particularly associated with the Opéra-Comique in Paris, and described in Grove as having a “lyrical voice” as well as being “a superb character actor”. He left a wide selection of recordings from both his operatic and concert repertoire.
