Rank 1Formed 1997
Rank 1
1997
Rank 1 Biography (Wikipedia)
Rank 1 is a Dutch trance group, formed in the Netherlands in 1997. Widely regarded as one of the originators of the Dutch trance sound, the group have produced a number of dancefloor hits since their conception. Although the two members of the group (Benno de Goeij and Piet Bervoets) had worked together before, Rank 1 (a name first used in 1999) was their first project with commercial success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rank 1 Tracks
Sort by
Airwave
Rank 1
Airwave
Airwave
Last played on
Airwave (radio edit)
Rank 1
Airwave (radio edit)
Airwave (radio edit)
Last played on
Concrete Angel
Rank 1
Concrete Angel
Concrete Angel
Last played on
Airwave (1999)
Rank 1
Airwave (1999)
Airwave (1999)
Last played on
Airwave (2003)
Rank 1
Airwave (2003)
Airwave (2003)
Last played on
Awakening (Paul Webster Remix)
Rank 1
Awakening (Paul Webster Remix)
Awakening (Paul Webster Remix)
Last played on
L.E.D. There Be Light
Rank 1
L.E.D. There Be Light
L.E.D. There Be Light
Last played on
Airwave (Mac & Taylor Remix)
Rank 1
Airwave (Mac & Taylor Remix)
Airwave (Mac & Taylor Remix)
Last played on
