Dislocation Dance are a post-punk band from Manchester, England. The group's original line-up is obscure; their first EP, a self-titled 7" as a co-release between two labels, Delicate Issues and New Hormones recorded in May 1980, lists its line-up as 'B' on vocals and keyboard; 'Don' on drums; 'Ian' on vocals and guitar, and 'Paul' on bass, but also mentions 'Past members of the band' as Rod Bloor, Kathryn Way, Tim Glasser, Ian Rogers (drummer, who subsequently joined Blue Orchids) and Julie Gask.

The group proper formed in 1978 and included chief songwriter Ian Runacres (vocals, guitar), Andy Diagram (trumpet, vocals, also of The Diagram Brothers), Paul Emmerson (bass), and Richard Harrison (drums). The Slip That Disc 12" EP featured a much more confident and tight sound, as well as a cover of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out". Both this release and the group's debut album Music Music Music (1981) featured the Runacres, Diagram, Emmerson and Harrison line-up. New Hormones also issued a string of poppy singles by the band, including Show Me, Rosemary and You'll Never Know, before the pioneering label closed due to lack of funds.