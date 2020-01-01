Keith SkuesBorn 4 March 1939
Keith Skues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd5a8b45-0565-4382-b25d-e04a5dc0a6b9
Keith Skues Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Keith Skues MBE (born 4 March 1939) is a retired British radio personality. His career spanned over 60 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith Skues Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist