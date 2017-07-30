SwitchUK D&B producer, James Davis
Switch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd5a3132-1ce1-446a-8e40-56d2b0c338f4
Switch Tracks
Sort by
Worry About It Later (Switch Remix)
The Futureheads
Worry About It Later (Switch Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdrh.jpglink
Worry About It Later (Switch Remix)
Last played on
Bad Girls (Switch Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott & Rye Rye)
M.I.A.
Bad Girls (Switch Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott & Rye Rye)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ys769.jpglink
Bad Girls (Switch Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott & Rye Rye)
Last played on
Switch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist