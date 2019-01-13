Robert Plant was the lead singer and lyricist of Led Zeppelin - one of the most successful and influential rock groups in history - and he’s enjoyed a fruitful and innovative career since the group disbanded in 1980, beginning in 1982 with his debut solo album, Pictures at Eleven, and reaching a high-point in 2007 when he collaborated with bluegrass singer-songwriter, Alison Krauss. Their album together, 2007’s Raising Sand, was a platinum-seller, won Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. They also performed songs from the album on Later… with Jools Holland in 2008.

Plant was born in the Black Country in 1948, became fascinated with American blues music as a teenager and sang with a number of groups in the late 60s, including Band of Joy, which included drummer John Bonham. When Plant was asked by guitarist Jimmy Page to join Led Zeppelin - initially called The New Yardbirds - he recommended bringing in Bonham. He was shattered by the death of Bonham in 1980, and considered quitting music, but was encouraged to pursue a solo career by Phil Collins, among others, who played drums on six of the eight songs on his second album, 1983's The Principle of Moments.

The album produced a hit, Big Log, then Plant opted for new, synth-led direction with his third album, Shaken 'N Stirred. Between 1988 and 1993, Plant co-wrote three albums with keyboardist Phil Johnstone that were sonically closer to Plant’s work with Led Zeppelin and featured occasional contributions from Jimmy Page. In 1993, Plant played a main stage set at Glastonbury, featuring songs from the Led Zeppelin catalogue.

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page first worked together again in 1984 as part of a supergroup with Jeff Beck, The Honeydrippers. Between 1994 and 1998, they collaborated again, releasing a live album of acoustic songs and reworkings of Led Zeppelin tracks, No Quarter: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Unledded, which they followed with a hugely successful tour and a performance at Glastonbury. A second Page and Page album, Walking into Clarksdale, was released in 1998.

Plant's groups since have included Strange Sensation (2001 to 2007) and Sensational Space Shifters (2012 onwards), who performed on Later… in 2014.