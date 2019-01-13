Robert Plant Biography (BBC)
Robert Plant was the lead singer and lyricist of Led Zeppelin - one of the most successful and influential rock groups in history - and he’s enjoyed a fruitful and innovative career since the group disbanded in 1980, beginning in 1982 with his debut solo album, Pictures at Eleven, and reaching a high-point in 2007 when he collaborated with bluegrass singer-songwriter, Alison Krauss. Their album together, 2007’s Raising Sand, was a platinum-seller, won Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. They also performed songs from the album on Later… with Jools Holland in 2008.
Plant was born in the Black Country in 1948, became fascinated with American blues music as a teenager and sang with a number of groups in the late 60s, including Band of Joy, which included drummer John Bonham. When Plant was asked by guitarist Jimmy Page to join Led Zeppelin - initially called The New Yardbirds - he recommended bringing in Bonham. He was shattered by the death of Bonham in 1980, and considered quitting music, but was encouraged to pursue a solo career by Phil Collins, among others, who played drums on six of the eight songs on his second album, 1983's The Principle of Moments.
The album produced a hit, Big Log, then Plant opted for new, synth-led direction with his third album, Shaken 'N Stirred. Between 1988 and 1993, Plant co-wrote three albums with keyboardist Phil Johnstone that were sonically closer to Plant’s work with Led Zeppelin and featured occasional contributions from Jimmy Page. In 1993, Plant played a main stage set at Glastonbury, featuring songs from the Led Zeppelin catalogue.
Robert Plant and Jimmy Page first worked together again in 1984 as part of a supergroup with Jeff Beck, The Honeydrippers. Between 1994 and 1998, they collaborated again, releasing a live album of acoustic songs and reworkings of Led Zeppelin tracks, No Quarter: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Unledded, which they followed with a hugely successful tour and a performance at Glastonbury. A second Page and Page album, Walking into Clarksdale, was released in 1998.
Plant's groups since have included Strange Sensation (2001 to 2007) and Sensational Space Shifters (2012 onwards), who performed on Later… in 2014.
Robert Plant Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Anthony Plant CBE (born 20 August 1948) is an English singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the rock band Led Zeppelin. Plant is regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in the history of rock music.
Plant enjoyed great success with Led Zeppelin throughout the 1970s and developed a compelling image as the charismatic rock-and-roll front man, similar to contemporaries such as Roger Daltrey of the Who, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and Jim Morrison of the Doors. With his mane of long blond hair and powerful, bare-chested appearance, Plant helped to create the "god of rock and roll" or "rock god" archetype. Although Led Zeppelin dissolved in 1980, Plant occasionally collaborated with Jimmy Page on various projects through this period, including forming a short-lived all-star group with Page and Jeff Beck in 1984, called the Honeydrippers. They released an album called The Honeydrippers: Volume One, and the band had a No. 3 hit with a remake of the Phil Phillips' tune "Sea of Love", plus a follow-up hit with a cover of Roy Brown's "Rockin' at Midnight".
- Robert Plant's incredible story about meeting Elvis Presley in 1974.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jtw8f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jtw8f.jpg2017-10-13T09:52:00.000ZRobert wows Chris' Friday guests with this tale of meeting one of his idols.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jtvwd
Robert Plant's incredible story about meeting Elvis Presley in 1974.
- Robert Plant: "My team push me... and then let me have a nap!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jtnw1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jtnw1.jpg2017-10-13T08:27:00.000ZLed Zeppelin's Robert Plant tells Chris about recording his solo album Carry Fire.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jtnfd
Robert Plant: "My team push me... and then let me have a nap!"
- How did Led Zeppelin influence a Shed Seven April Fools?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jtmn3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jtmn3.jpg2017-10-13T08:13:00.000ZThese musical masters share rock star stories from Aprils Fools Day to TFI...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jtlg3
How did Led Zeppelin influence a Shed Seven April Fools?
- Robert Plant discusses his new album Carry Fire and BBC 6 Music Live with Clare Cranehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jn6zk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jn6zk.jpg2017-10-11T11:53:00.000ZRobert Plant discusses his new album Carry Fire and BBC 6 Music Live with Clare Crane.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jn5xw
Robert Plant discusses his new album Carry Fire and BBC 6 Music Live with Clare Crane
- Robert Plant at 6 Music Live in 30 Secondshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j796l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j796l.jpg2017-10-06T16:11:00.000ZWatch highlights from Robert Plant's 6 Music Live 2017 performancehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j7tbg
Robert Plant at 6 Music Live in 30 Seconds
- "Seth’s been on our radar a long time"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j73qg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j73qg.jpg2017-10-06T13:02:00.000ZRobert Plant talks how he came to work with Seth Lakeman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j73py
"Seth’s been on our radar a long time"
- "We've taken psychedelia to a new place" - Lauren Laverne talks to Robert Plant at 6 Music Livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j71t8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j71t8.jpg2017-10-06T12:37:00.000Z6 Music hosts rock royalty in the last of this week's 6 Music Live sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j6yz3
"We've taken psychedelia to a new place" - Lauren Laverne talks to Robert Plant at 6 Music Live
- "(Elvis) sent for us, so we ended up with him in his hotel suite" - Robert Plant on the music that's meaningful to himhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j6p2l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j6p2l.jpg2017-10-06T11:26:00.000ZThe former Led Zeppelin star chats to Lauren Laverne about his Memory Tapes - including Elvis and Tubby The Tuba!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j6rv5
"(Elvis) sent for us, so we ended up with him in his hotel suite" - Robert Plant on the music that's meaningful to him
- Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpg2017-09-04T10:00:00.000ZDiscover who's joining Morrissey on the bill at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f3n5j
Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?
- Robert Plant talks to Bobhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qb85h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qb85h.jpg2016-04-10T05:00:00.000ZNot a fan of Birthdays, but a good friend, Robert Plant remembers previous celebrationshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qb8cc
Robert Plant talks to Bob
- Robert Plant - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cn8hr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02cn8hr.jpg2014-11-22T15:00:00.000ZThe Former Led Zeppelin front man talks to Dermot O'Leary about his new solo record 'Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02cn8j3
Robert Plant - Interview
- Robert Plant in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bnr82.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bnr82.jpg2014-11-12T14:26:00.000ZRock legend Robert Plant joins Mark and Stuart to speak about his new album and tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bnrdw
Robert Plant in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Robert Plant on meeting Elvishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02461gs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02461gs.jpg2014-08-04T12:09:00.000ZShaun chats with Robert Plant about his new album 'Lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar', the recent Led Zeppelin reissues and about Robert's upcoming tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02461hn
Robert Plant on meeting Elvis
- Robert Plant Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lq96g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lq96g.jpg2013-11-17T17:40:00.000ZCerys catches up with a true rock legend in Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lq96h
Robert Plant Interview
- Robert Plant speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jvcgv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jvcgv.jpg2013-10-16T14:56:00.000ZLed Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant chats to Radcliffe and Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jv69b
Robert Plant speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Robert Plant Tracks
Sort by
Let the boogie woogie roll
Rainbow
Big Log
29 Palms
Bluebirds Over The Mountain (feat. Chrissie Hynde)
Through The Morning
House of Love
Ship Of Fools
29 Palms
Stick With Me Baby
Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)
Your Long Journey
Let Your Loss Be Your Lesson
Central Two-O-Nine
Gone Gone Gone
Big Log - Robert Plant
Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us
Please Read The Letter
I'm Falling in Love Again
29 Palms (Radio Edit)
I Believe
Shine It All Around
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Glastonbury: 1993
Latest Robert Plant News
Robert Plant Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jimmy Page on The Complete BBC Sessions featuring Led Zeppelin's 'lost' tracks
-
Listen to Jimmy Page chatting with BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny
-
Jimmy Page speaks to Stuart Maconie
-
Jimmy Page in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
-
Jimmy Page on the latest Led Zeppelin reissues
-
Jimmy Page chats to Shaun Keaveny
-
Led Zeppelin: Whole Lotta Love
-
Jimmy Page speaks to Simon Mayo
-
Jimmy Page talks to Shaun Keaveny
-
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on reissuing the band's classic albums.