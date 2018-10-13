Daisy Chainsaw were an English alternative rock band, active between 1989 and 1995. They originally featured KatieJane Garside as lead vocalist and lyricist on the band's early EPs and debut album, Eleventeen (1992), before her departure in 1993. The band's live performances were noted for their wild histrionics, often featuring Garside onstage drilling doll heads and drinking juice from baby bottles. Following Garside's departure, the group's second album and subsequent EPs featured Belinda Leith on vocals, until the band's breakup in 1995. Guitarist Crispin Gray and Garside would later reunite to form Queenadreena in 1999.