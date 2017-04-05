ArchiveUK trip-hop/post-rock band. Formed 1994
Archive
1994
Archive Biography (Wikipedia)
Archive are a musical group based in London, England, whose music spans electronic, trip hop, avant-garde, post-rock and progressive rock. Over their twenty-five-year history, the band has released ten studio albums and enjoyed established success throughout Europe, while remaining little-known in their native Britain.
Burn Down (Archive Remix) (feat. Dread MC & MC)
Bromley
Bromley
Burn Down (Archive Remix) (feat. Dread MC & MC)
Burn Down (Archive Remix) (feat. Dread MC & MC)
So Few Words
Archive
So Few Words
So Few Words
Ghana Police
Archive
Ghana Police
Ghana Police
Bright Lights
Archive
Bright Lights
Bright Lights
Keep Guard (Sly One Remix)
Archive
Archive
Keep Guard (Sly One Remix)
Keep Guard (Sly One Remix)
Keep Guard (Bromley Remix)
Archive
Archive
Keep Guard (Bromley Remix)
Keep Guard (Bromley Remix)
Keep Guard
Archive
Keep Guard
Keep Guard
Kid Corner (GAPS Remix)
Archive
Archive
Kid Corner (GAPS Remix)
Feel It
Archive
Feel It
Feel It
Black And Blue
Archive
Black And Blue
Black And Blue
Kid Corner
Archive
Kid Corner
Kid Corner
Move
Archive
Move
Move
Shiver
Archive
Shiver
Shiver
Distorted Angels
Archive
Archive
Distorted Angels
Distorted Angels
Man-Made
Archive
Man-Made
Man-Made
Stick Me In My Heart
Archive
Archive
Stick Me In My Heart
Stick Me In My Heart
Stick Me In Your Heart
Archive
Archive
Stick Me In Your Heart
Stick Me In Your Heart
Violently (Sei A Remix)
Archive
Archive
Violently (Sei A Remix)
Violently (Sei A Remix)
Noise
Archive
Noise
Noise
Veins
Archive
Veins
Veins
Sane
Archive
Sane
Sane
Finding It So Hard
Archive
Archive
Finding It So Hard
Finding It So Hard
Lights
Archive
Lights
Lights
Take My Head
Archive
Take My Head
Take My Head
