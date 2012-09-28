LethalUS progressive power metal band. Formed 1982
Lethal
1982
Lethal is an American heavy metal band from Hebron, Kentucky, formed in 1982, by brothers Eric Cook and Glen Cook.
Blinded (feat Bad Form)
Look Up To The Sky (Feat. Jamal Haddaway)
Look Up In The Sky
Go Hard
