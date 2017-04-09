Don BagleyBorn 18 July 1927. Died 26 July 2012
Don Bagley
Don Bagley Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Neff "Don" Bagley (July 18, 1927 – July 26, 2012) was an American jazz bassist.
Don Bagley Tracks
Basically Bagley
Last played on
Batter Up
Last played on
Pauls Blues
Last played on
Miss De Minor
Last played on
Lover Man
Composer
Last played on
Viva Prado
Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Shorty Rogers, Shorty Rogers, Maynard Ferguson, Art Pepper, John Howell, Stan Kenton, Al Porcino, Chico Alvarez, Shelly Manne, Milt Bernhart, Harry Betts, Eddie Bert, Bob Fitzpatrick, Bart Varsolona, Art Pepper, Bud Shank, Bart Calderall, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, Stan Kenton, Ralph Blaze, Don Bagley, Shelly Manne & Miguel Rivera
Composer
Last played on
The Peanut Vendor
Last played on
My Lady
Last played on
