Adriana Calcanhotto Biography (Wikipedia)
Adriana Calcanhotto (born October 3, 1965) is a Brazilian singer and composer. Her melancholic songs are often categorized in the MPB genre. She began her professional career in 1984 and released her first studio album in 1990.
Adriana Calcanhotto Tracks
Justo Agora
Justo Agora
Seu Pensamento
Seu Pensamento
Devolva-Me
Devolva-Me
Mentiras
Mentiras
