Aysel Mammadova (Azerbaijani: Aysel Məmmədova; born 3 July 1989), known professionally as AISEL is an Azerbaijani singer. She attended the Azerbaijan State Conservatory. On 8 November 2017, she was announced as the Azerbaijani representative in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018. On 8 May, she performed first on the semifinal, placing 11th with 94 points, 14 points behind Finland's entry for Eurovision 2018. She received 47 points from both Jury and televotes, with one 12 point from Greece. Her entry is the first that failed to qualify from Azerbaijan.