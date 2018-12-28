Klaus Tennstedt (June 6, 1926 – January 11, 1998) was a German conductor from Merseburg. He worked with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, the NDR Symphony Orchestra, world-top ensembles such as the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, and most notably the London Philharmonic Orchestra, with which he was closely associated and recorded many of his celebrated recordings under the EMI label, including a cycle of Mahler’s 10 Syphonies. Know for his interpretation of the Austro-German repertoire, especially his sympathetic approaches towards Mahler, Tennstedt is widely considered an established conductor, one of the most influential and the greatest of the late 20th century.