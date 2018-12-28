Klaus TennstedtBorn 6 June 1926. Died 11 January 1998
Klaus Tennstedt
1926-06-06
Klaus Tennstedt Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaus Tennstedt (June 6, 1926 – January 11, 1998) was a German conductor from Merseburg. He worked with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, the NDR Symphony Orchestra, world-top ensembles such as the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, and most notably the London Philharmonic Orchestra, with which he was closely associated and recorded many of his celebrated recordings under the EMI label, including a cycle of Mahler’s 10 Syphonies. Know for his interpretation of the Austro-German repertoire, especially his sympathetic approaches towards Mahler, Tennstedt is widely considered an established conductor, one of the most influential and the greatest of the late 20th century.
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 77 (2nd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
Richard Wagner
Mild und Leise... (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Symphony No.5 in C Sharp Minor
Gustav Mahler
Sinfonietta - 5th movement, The Town Hall
Leos Janáček
DIe Walkure: The Ride of the Valkyries
Richard Wagner
Symphony no.4 - 1st movement
Anton Bruckner
Siegfried (Act 2, Sc 2: Forest Murmurs)
Richard Wagner
Symphony No 2 in C minor, 5th mvt.
Gustav Mahler
Götterdämerung: Siegfried's Death and Funeral March
Richard Wagner
Symphony No. 2 In C Minor (Resurrection): Scherzo
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 8 - Part 1; Hymnus (Veni, creator spiritus)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 5 in C sharp minor - 5th movement; Rondo-finale
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 5 in C sharp minor - 4th movement; Adagietto
Gustav Mahler
The Creation (Final Duet, Recitative and Chorus)
Joseph Haydn
Die Walkure [part 2 Of 'Der Ring Des Nibelungen'] - Act 1, Scene 3
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure [part 2 Of 'Der Ring Des Nibelungen'] - Prelude
Richard Wagner
Symphony No 3 in E flat major, Op 55, 'Eroica' (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
Symphony No.5 in C minor, Allegro Presto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trauermarsch (Symphony No 5)
Gustav Mahler
Die Walkure - The Ride of the Valkyries
Richard Wagner
Lachian Dance No. 5 Caladensky & No. 6 'Pilky'
Leos Janáček
Siegfried - Forest Murmurs
Richard Wagner
Violin Concerto in D (2nd mvt: Larghetto)
Kyung-wha Chung
Dawn and Siegfried's Rhine Journey (Götterdämmerung)
Berlin Philharmonic, Richard Wagner & Klaus Tennstedt
Lohengrin (Act 1 Prelude)
Berlin Philharmonic, Richard Wagner & Klaus Tennstedt
Symphony no. 6 in A minor - 2nd movement; Scherzo. Wuchtig (feat. Klaus Tennstedt & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Gustav Mahler
Night on a Bare Mountain (feat. Klaus Tennstedt & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Modest Mussorgsky
Gotterdammerung (Siegfried's Death and Funeral March)
Berlin Philharmonic, Richard Wagner & Klaus Tennstedt
Tannhäuser (Overture)
Berlin Philharmonic, Richard Wagner & Klaus Tennstedt
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs) (feat. Lucia Popp, Klaus Tennstedt & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Richard Strauss
Symphony no. 2 in C minor (Resurrection)- 2nd mvt; Andante moderato (feat. Klaus Tennstedt)
London Symphony Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecx5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-20T02:39:28
20
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqnd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-31T02:39:28
31
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqmp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-30T02:39:28
30
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg9bp6
Royal Albert Hall
1985-09-13T02:39:28
13
Sep
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9qfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-26T02:39:28
26
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
