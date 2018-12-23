The AvonsFormed 1959
The Avons
1959
The Avons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Avons were a British pop vocal group. Originally composed of Valerie Murtagh (born 1936, Willesden, London) and Elaine Murtagh, (born 1940, County Cork, Ireland) and known as 'The Avon Sisters', they added Raymond S. Adams (born 1938, Jersey, Channel Islands), and changed their name to 'The Avons'.
The Avons Tracks
Seven Little Girls Sitting In The Back Seat
Seven Little Girls
Rubber Ball
Pickin' Petals
When The Boy You Love
We're Only Young Once
Alone At Eight
We're only young
