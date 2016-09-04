Đặng Thái SơnVietnamese pianist. Born 2 July 1958
Đặng Thái Sơn (born July 2, 1958 in Hanoi, Vietnam) is a Vietnamese-Canadian classical pianist. He was the Gold Medalist of the Tenth International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland in 1980.
Dang Thai Son has received particular acclaim for the sonority and poetry in his interpretations of music of Chopin and the French repertoire.
