Clarence Profit (June 26, 1912 – October 22, 1944) was a jazz pianist and composer associated with swing.

He came from a musical family and began studying piano at the age of three and he led a ten-piece band in New York City in his teens. A visit to his grandparents in Antigua resulted in his staying in the Caribbean for five years. He also led a group in Bermuda. He returned to the US and led a trio. He co-composed "Lullaby In Rhythm" with Edgar Sampson. He was respected in his era, but after his early death fell into obscurity. He was born, and died, in New York City.