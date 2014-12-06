Clarence ProfitBorn 26 June 1912. Died 22 October 1944
Clarence Profit
1912-06-26
Clarence Profit Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Profit (June 26, 1912 – October 22, 1944) was a jazz pianist and composer associated with swing.
He came from a musical family and began studying piano at the age of three and he led a ten-piece band in New York City in his teens. A visit to his grandparents in Antigua resulted in his staying in the Caribbean for five years. He also led a group in Bermuda. He returned to the US and led a trio. He co-composed "Lullaby In Rhythm" with Edgar Sampson. He was respected in his era, but after his early death fell into obscurity. He was born, and died, in New York City.
Clarence Profit Tracks
Pigmeat Stomp
Clarence Profit
Pigmeat Stomp
Pigmeat Stomp
I got rhythm
Clarence Profit
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
