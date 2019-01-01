Sophie Milman (born 1983) is a Russian-born jazz vocalist.

After emigrating from Russia in the early 1990s, Milman, who is Jewish, She spent most of her childhood years in Israel where she listened extensively to jazz. Her self-titled debut album was released on October 12, 2004, in Canada by Linus Entertainment and in 2006 in the United States by Koch. Milman graduated from the University of Toronto in 2011 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Milman is married to lawyer, professor, and musician Casey Chisick. He was executive producer on her albums Make Someone Happy (2007) and Take Love Easy (Sophie Milman album)|Take Love Easy (2009), as well as her concert DVD Live in Montreal (2008).

Her recording of "So Long, You Fool" is used in commercials for Air Wick Winter Collection candles.

She won 2008 Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for Make Someone Happy.