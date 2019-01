Emmanuel (born Jesús Emmanuel Arturo Acha Martinez, April 16, 1955, in Mexico City) is a Mexican singer who debuted in the 1970s.

He is the son of the late Argentinian-born bullfighter Raúl Acha, "Rovira", who appeared numerous times in the Plaza de Acho in Lima, Peru. Emmanuel grew up in Chosica, a town about an hour from Lima, and attended Chosica's most prestigious boarding school, the Colegio Santa Rosa, of the Augustinian priests. His first wife was Spanish singer Conchita Martínez.