Lü SiqingViolinist. Born 1969
Lü Siqing
1969
Lü Siqing Biography (Wikipedia)
Lü Siqing (Chinese: 吕思清; born 1969) is a Chinese violinist. He was the first Asian violinist to win the first prize at the Paganini Competition in 1987.
Lü Siqing Tracks
The Butterfly Lovers' Violin Concerto (Part I: Falling in Love)
Gang Chen
