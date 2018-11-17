Danny GattonBorn 4 September 1945. Died 4 October 1994
Danny Gatton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd38cc7b-dc36-4a39-86cb-3579ba936f82
Danny Gatton Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. (September 4, 1945 – October 4, 1994) was an American guitarist who fused blues, rockabilly, jazz, and country to create a musical style he called "redneck jazz".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny Gatton Tracks
Sort by
Opus De Funk
Danny Gatton
Opus De Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opus De Funk
Last played on
Funky Mama
Danny Gatton
Funky Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Mama
Last played on
Danny Gatton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist