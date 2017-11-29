Loys BourgeoisFrench renaissance composer. Born 1510. Died 1560
Loys Bourgeois
1510
Loys Bourgeois Biography
Loys "Louis" Bourgeois (c. 1510 – 1559) was a French composer and music theorist of the Renaissance. He is most famous as one of the main compilers of Calvinist hymn tunes in the middle of the 16th century. One of the most famous melodies in all of Christendom, the Protestant doxology known as the Old 100th, is commonly attributed to him.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loys Bourgeois Tracks
O Gladsome Light
Loys Bourgeois
O Gladsome Light
O Gladsome Light
Last played on
Insomnia Drawing
Loys Bourgeois
Insomnia Drawing
Insomnia Drawing
Last played on
Psalm 110
Loys Bourgeois
Psalm 110
Psalm 110
Last played on
