Tom Jenkinson
1975-01-17
Squarepusher is the principal pseudonym adopted by Tom Jenkinson (born 17 January 1975), an English electronic musician. His compositions draw on a number of influences including drum and bass, acid house, jazz and electroacoustic music. His recordings are typified by a combination of electronic sound sources, live instrumental playing and digital signal processing. He is the brother of Ceephax Acid Crew (Andrew Jenkinson).
