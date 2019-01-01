Hargus Melvin "Pig" Robbins (born January 18, 1938, in Spring City, Tennessee) is an American session keyboard, and piano player. Having played on records for artists such as Dolly Parton, Connie Smith, Patti Page, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, George Jones,Charlie Rich, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Mark Knopfler, John Hartford, Ween, Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, Roger Miller, David Allan Coe, Moe Bandy, George Hamilton IV, Sturgill Simpson and Conway Twitty, he played on Roger Miller's Grammy Award-winning "Dang Me" in 1964. He is blind, having lost his sight at age four due to an accident involving his father's knife.

Robbins learned to play piano at age seven, while attending the Nashville School for the Blind. He played his first session in 1957, with his first major recording being George Jones's "White Lightning". Since then, he has played piano and keyboards for scores of country music artists.

Between 1963 and 1979, Robbins also recorded eight studio albums: one on Time Records, three on Chart Records, and four on Elektra Records, as well as an independent live album. He was awarded Musician of the Year by the Country Music Association in 1976 and 2000.