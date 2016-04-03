Simon-Pierre BestionConductor
Simon-Pierre Bestion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd3636f8-e62e-4db6-9cbe-11ccff76a8e5
Simon-Pierre Bestion Tracks
Sort by
Songs of Ariel: Full Fathom Five
Frank Martin
Songs of Ariel: Full Fathom Five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br475.jpglink
Songs of Ariel: Full Fathom Five
Ensemble
Last played on
Hear my prayer, O Lord, Z15
Henry Purcell
Hear my prayer, O Lord, Z15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hear my prayer, O Lord, Z15
Choir
Last played on
Dance of Fantastick Spirits (The Tempest, Act I, Scene 1)
Matthew Locke
Dance of Fantastick Spirits (The Tempest, Act I, Scene 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of Fantastick Spirits (The Tempest, Act I, Scene 1)
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist