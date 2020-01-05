David LyttleBorn 21 June 1984
David Lyttle
David Lyttle Biography (Wikipedia)
David Lyttle (born 21 June 1984) is a jazz drummer, record producer, composer, songwriter and record label owner from Northern Ireland. He has released three solo albums and received nominations in the MOBO Awards and Urban Music Awards.
David Lyttle Tracks
Blues for Edward
Andreas Varady
Blues for Edward
Blues for Edward
