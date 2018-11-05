Ruth-Anne Cunningham (born 2 April 1985) is an Irish singer-songwriter. She is best known for co-writing "Too Little Too Late," performed by the American singer JoJo, "In the Name of Love" performed by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha, "Work Bitch" performed by Britney Spears, "Slow Hands" performed by Niall Horan, "Where Do Broken Hearts Go", "No Control" performed by One Direction and "Beautiful World" performed by Westlife. She also wrote and vocally features on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack with her song "Pray." She also has uncredited vocals for the Avicii song, "All You Need is Love", in Avicii's True album

On 23 March 2018, Cunningham released her own debut single "The Vow," followed by "Take My Place" on 11 May. Her third single “Liquid” was released on 10 August. “It Is What It Is”, co-written with Fraser T Smith, was released on 23 November, in anticipation for her album release in 2019.