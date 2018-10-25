Sadie AmaBorn 19 August 1987
Sadie Ama
1987-08-19
Sadie Ama Biography (Wikipedia)
Sadie Ama (born Mersadie Louise Hall, 19 August 1987) is an English R&B singer. She is known for featuring on the Tom Zanetti track "You Want Me".
Ama's first record So Sure featured Kano. Her first single, "Fallin'", reached #67 on the UK Singles Chart. She also has a song called "Deja Vu" which can be heard on YouTube. Ama was nominated for best UK newcomer at the 2007 MOBO Awards and was voted fourth in BBC Sound of 2007 list. In February 2010, Ama joined a new collective group formed by Wiley called A-List, alongside her sister Shola Ama.
Sadie Ama Tracks
You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)
Tom Zanetti
You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)
You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)
Let Me Take You Away
Sadie Ama
Let Me Take You Away
Let Me Take You Away
You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)
Sadie Ama
You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)
You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)
The One (feat. Wiley & Sadie Ama)
Terror Danjah
The One (feat. Wiley & Sadie Ama)
The One (feat. Wiley & Sadie Ama)
So Sure (feat. Kano)
Sadie Ama
So Sure (feat. Kano)
So Sure (feat. Kano)
Juicy Patty (So Sure) (feat. Sadie Ama)
Terror Danjah
Juicy Patty (So Sure) (feat. Sadie Ama)
Juicy Patty (So Sure) (feat. Sadie Ama)
