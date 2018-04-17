*AR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd2fe37f-5744-4042-b1c4-d79b4fcbcacf
*AR Tracks
Sort by
The Winding Of A Galvanic Wire
*AR
The Winding Of A Galvanic Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Winding Of A Galvanic Wire
Last played on
The Primary Menstruum or Mother-Liquid
*AR
The Primary Menstruum or Mother-Liquid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Primary Menstruum or Mother-Liquid
Last played on
Hand gestures, scents, markings
*AR
Hand gestures, scents, markings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand gestures, scents, markings
Last played on
Succession
*AR
Succession
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Succession
Last played on
Seed memory
*AR
Seed memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seed memory
Last played on
*AR Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist