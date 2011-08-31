Courage Have CourageUK Indie band
Courage Have Courage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd2da336-eae1-4137-9353-9920c9268514
Courage Have Courage Tracks
Sort by
Convince Me [live]
Courage Have Courage
Convince Me [live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Convince Me [live]
Last played on
The Right Thing
Courage Have Courage
The Right Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Right Thing
Last played on
Back to artist