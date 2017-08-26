Obo AddyBorn 15 January 1936. Died 13 September 2012
Obo Addy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd297b96-57d1-434a-80d6-f07f1c6df0c4
Obo Addy Biography (Wikipedia)
Obo Addy (January 15, 1936 – September 13, 2012) was a Ghanaian drummer and dancer who was one of the first native African musicians to bring the fusion of traditional folk music and Western pop music known as worldbeat to Europe and then to the Pacific Northwest of the United States in the late 1970s. He taught music at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Obo Addy Tracks
Sort by
Wawshishijay [Our Beginning] For String Quartet & African Instruments
Obo Addy
Wawshishijay [Our Beginning] For String Quartet & African Instruments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zr880.jpglink
Wawshishijay [Our Beginning] For String Quartet & African Instruments
Last played on
Obo Addy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist