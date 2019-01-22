Phyllis NelsonAmerican singer. Born 3 October 1950. Died 12 January 1998
1950-10-03
Phyllis Nelson (October 3, 1950 – January 12, 1998) was an American singer, most famous for her 1985 song "Move Closer", which topped the chart in the United Kingdom. Her son is the singer and record producer, Marc Nelson.
Move Closer
Move Closer
Move Closer
I Like You
I Like You
I Like You
