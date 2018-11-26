Thurston DartConductor and keyboard player. Born 3 September 1921. Died 6 March 1971
Thurston Dart
1921-09-03
Thurston Dart Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Thurston ("Bob") Dart (3 September 1921 – 6 March 1971), was an English musicologist, conductor and keyboard player. From 1964 until his death he was Professor of Music at King's College London.
Thurston Dart Tracks
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
George Frideric Handel
Variations On A Theme Of Mozart
George Malcolm
Variations On A Theme Of Mozart
Variations On A Theme Of Mozart
Last played on
Air on the G String
Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Air on the G String
Air on the G String
Last played on
Organ voluntary on the 'Old Hundredth'
Blow / Purcell & Thurston Dart
Organ voluntary on the 'Old Hundredth'
Organ voluntary on the 'Old Hundredth'
Performer
Last played on
Queen Elizabeth's Pavane
Thurston Dart
Queen Elizabeth's Pavane
Queen Elizabeth's Pavane
Last played on
