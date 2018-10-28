José de EusebioBorn 1966
José de Eusebio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd202363-c7fc-4a36-9f33-c4db86d7d5f1
José de Eusebio Biography (Wikipedia)
José de Eusebio (born 1966, Madrid) is a Spanish conductor and musicologist. He is particularly known for his work on the neglected operas of the Spanish composer Isaac Albéniz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
José de Eusebio Tracks
Sort by
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
Isaac Albéniz
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Borne on the wings of the summering swallows!
Last played on
Merlin: Orchestral Prelude
Isaac Albéniz
Merlin: Orchestral Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Merlin: Orchestral Prelude
Last played on
Back to artist