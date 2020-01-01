Peter Ovtcharov (born December 31, 1981 in Leningrad) is a Russian classical pianist currently residing in Seoul, South Korea. He studied at the Universität Mozarteum Salzburg with German teacher Karl-Heinz Kämmerling and won several prizes and awards, including the Second Prize at the International Vladimir Krainev Competition in Kharkiv, Ukraine (1992), Silver Medaille at the 3rd International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians (ex aequo with Korean pianist Son Yeol-Eum, 1997), the First Prize at the National Austrian competition "Gradus ad Parnassum" (2004), Silvio Bengalli Piano Prize (Italy, 2004) and the Third Prize at the International Beethoven Competition in Vienna (2005). In 2006, he received the Luitpold Prize of the Year from the prestigious German festival "Kissinger Sommer".