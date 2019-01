Phalon Anton Alexander, professionally known as Jazze Pha ( JAZ-ee FAY), is an American record producer, singer, songwriter and rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Sho'nuff Records, which American R&B singer-songwriter Ciara was signed to.

