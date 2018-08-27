Jazze PhaBorn 1975
Jazze Pha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd1f2f64-67ec-4711-87e6-34b7f5dda1ba
Jazze Pha Biography (Wikipedia)
Phalon Anton Alexander, professionally known as Jazze Pha ( JAZ-ee FAY), is an American record producer, singer, songwriter and rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Sho'nuff Records, which American R&B singer-songwriter Ciara was signed to.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jazze Pha Tracks
Sort by
1999 Wildfire
BROCKHAMPTON
1999 Wildfire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611lsk.jpglink
1999 Wildfire
Last played on
99 Ways (feat. Jazze Pha)
Rocko
99 Ways (feat. Jazze Pha)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
99 Ways (feat. Jazze Pha)
Last played on
Jazze Pha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist