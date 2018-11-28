Lucas Ruiz de RibayazBorn 1626
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
1626
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz y Fonseca (1626-after 1677) was a Spanish harpist and composer for lute and guitar.
Ruiz de Ribayaz accompanied the new Spanish viceroy on his journey to Peru in 1667, but returned to Madrid some time before the publication of a harp and guitar manual, Luz, y norte musical, para caminar por las cifras de la guitarra españióla, y arpa (Madrid, 1677). The publication was endorsed by no less than Cristóbal Galán, maestro de capilla of the Convent of Las Descalzas Reales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz Tracks
5 pieces: Achas; Bacas; Ruggiero; Xacaras; Espanoletas
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Danza (La púrpura de la rose)
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Ensemble
Last played on
Luz y Norte musical: espanoletas
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Espanoletas
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Xaracas
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Marionas, gaytas y zarambeques (Luz y Norte musical)
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Paradetas
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Gaytas (from Luz y Norte)
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Espagnoletas, from 'Luz y norte musical'
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Gallardas, from 'Luz y norte musical'
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Baile
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
Chaconas y Marionas
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz
Last played on
