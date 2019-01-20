The FaimAustralian band
The Faim
The Faim Tracks
Summer Is A Curse
One Way Or Another
One Way Or Another
Last played on
A Million Stars
A Million Stars
Last played on
Saints Of The Sinners (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Midland Line
Midland Line
Last played on
Where The River Runs (The Beat, 14th April 2018)
Saints Of The Sinners
Upcoming Events
27
Jan
2019
The Faim, Chapel and HalfLives
The Globe, Cardiff, UK
28
Jan
2019
The Faim, Chapel and HalfLives
Exchange, Bristol, UK
29
Jan
2019
The Faim, Chapel and HalfLives
The Haunt, Brighton, UK
30
Jan
2019
The Faim, Chapel and HalfLives
The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, UK
31
Jan
2019
The Faim, Chapel and HalfLives
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
