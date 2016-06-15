Francesca Michielin (born 25 February 1995) is an Italian singer and songwriter. She rose to fame after winning the fifth series of the Italian talent show X Factor. Her first single, "Distratto", debuted atop the Italian FIMI Top Digital Downloads chart and was certified double platinum by the Federation of the Italian Music Industry. Michielin's debut studio album, Riflessi di me, was released in October 2012, preceded by the single "Sola".

She also appeared as a featured artist on Italian rapper Fedez's singles "Cigno nero" and "Magnifico", both of which achieved commercial success in Italy. Michielin's second top-ten solo single in Italy was "L'amore esiste", which preceded the album di20 in 2015. Her second studio set was re-released in February 2016, including the track "Nessun grado di separazione", which placed second in the 66th Sanremo Music Festival and topped the Italian singles chart. She represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016.