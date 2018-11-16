Pierre SandrinBorn 1490. Died 1561
Pierre Sandrin
1490
Pierre Sandrin Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandrin (Pierre Regnault) (c. 1490 – after 1561) was a French composer of the Renaissance. He was a prolific composer of chansons in the middle of the 16th century, some of which were extremely popular and widely distributed.
Pierre Sandrin Tracks
Improvisations on 'Toccata'; 'La Spagna'; H. Butler's Theme; 'Passamezzo antico'; 'Ciaccona'
Pierre Sandrin
Improvisations on 'Toccata'; 'La Spagna'; H. Butler's Theme; 'Passamezzo antico'; 'Ciaccona'
Improvisations on 'Toccata'; 'La Spagna'; H. Butler's Theme; 'Passamezzo antico'; 'Ciaccona'
Last played on
3 pieces: La Spagna, Doulce Memoire & Recercada
Diego Ortiz
Diego Ortiz
3 pieces: La Spagna, Doulce Memoire & Recercada
3 pieces: La Spagna, Doulce Memoire & Recercada
Ensemble
Last played on
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee
Pierre Sandrin
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee
Last played on
Doulce memoire
Brabant Ensemble & Pierre Sandrin
Doulce memoire
Doulce memoire
Performer
Last played on
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee - chanson S.4 for 4 voices (feat. Dirk Snellings & Capilla Flamenca)
Pierre Sandrin
Last played on
Pierre Sandrin
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee - chanson S.4 for 4 voices (feat. Dirk Snellings & Capilla Flamenca)
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee - chanson S.4 for 4 voices (feat. Dirk Snellings & Capilla Flamenca)
Last played on
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee - chanson for 4 voices
Pierre Sandrin
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee - chanson for 4 voices
Doulce memoire en plaisir consommee - chanson for 4 voices
Last played on
Puisque vivre en servitude
Pierre Sandrin
Puisque vivre en servitude
Puisque vivre en servitude
Last played on
