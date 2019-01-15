First ChoiceFormed 1971. Disbanded 1984
First Choice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd1510da-7c76-4be3-a71e-9f5c71273176
First Choice Biography (Wikipedia)
First Choice is an American girl group vocal music trio from Philadelphia. The group produced the Soul/disco hits "Armed and Extremely Dangerous", "Smarty Pants", "The Player", "Love Thang", "Let No Man Put Asunder" and "Doctor Love". They were signed to soul label Philly Groove Records and to disco label Gold Mine in addition to Warner Bros. Records and Salsoul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
First Choice Tracks
Sort by
Armed And Extremely Dangerous
First Choice
Armed And Extremely Dangerous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armed And Extremely Dangerous
Last played on
Smarty Pants
First Choice
Smarty Pants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smarty Pants
Last played on
Let No Man Put Asunder (Dr. Packer Rework)
First Choice
Let No Man Put Asunder (Dr. Packer Rework)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let No Man Put Asunder (Dr. Packer Rework)
Last played on
Let No Man Put Asunder
First Choice
Let No Man Put Asunder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let No Man Put Asunder
Last played on
This Is The Home Where Love Died
First Choice
This Is The Home Where Love Died
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Love (Tom Moulton Mix)
First Choice
Dr Love (Tom Moulton Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Show You (Better Than I Can Tell You)
First Choice
I Can Show You (Better Than I Can Tell You)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doctor Love
First Choice
Doctor Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doctor Love
Last played on
Let No Man Put Asunder (12" Frankie Knuckles Remix)
First Choice
Let No Man Put Asunder (12" Frankie Knuckles Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Show You Better
First Choice
I Can Show You Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Show You Better
Remix Artist
Last played on
Love Thang
First Choice
Love Thang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Thang
Last played on
Double Cross (12" Mix)
First Choice
Double Cross (12" Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Cross (12" Mix)
Last played on
Are You Ready For Me?
First Choice
Are You Ready For Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Ready For Me?
Last played on
No Worries vs. Let No Man (Amine Edge & DANCE Edit Mashup)
Butch
No Worries vs. Let No Man (Amine Edge & DANCE Edit Mashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059grfw.jpglink
No Worries vs. Let No Man (Amine Edge & DANCE Edit Mashup)
Last played on
Dr. Love
First Choice
Dr. Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr. Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring First Choice
First Choice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist