Fleetwood Mac Biography (Wikipedia)
Fleetwood Mac are a British-American rock band, formed in London in 1967. They have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling bands. In 1998, select members of Fleetwood Mac were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. In 2018, the band was declared MusiCares Person of the Year.
Fleetwood Mac were founded by guitarist Peter Green, drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarist Jeremy Spencer. Bassist John McVie completed the lineup for their self-titled debut album. Danny Kirwan joined as a third guitarist in 1968. Keyboardist Christine Perfect, who contributed as a session musician from the second album, married McVie and joined in 1970. At this time the band was primarily a British blues outfit, scoring a UK number one with "Albatross", and had lesser hits with the singles "Oh Well" and "Black Magic Woman". All three guitarists left in succession during the early 1970s, to be replaced by guitarists Bob Welch and Bob Weston and vocalist Dave Walker. By 1974, all three had either departed or were dismissed, leaving the band without a male lead vocalist or guitarist.
- Christine McVie - Songbird, live in Radio 2's Piano Roomhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055t072.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055t072.jpg2017-06-13T14:55:00.000ZChristine performs a wonderful version of her Fleetwood Mac classic live for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055sxth
Christine McVie - Songbird, live in Radio 2's Piano Room
- "A magnificent zoo" Mick Fleetwood on the vitality of SXSWhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x4rqt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x4rqt.jpg2017-03-18T10:29:00.000ZMick Fleetwood chats to Jo about the importance of the South by Southwest festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x810q
"A magnificent zoo" Mick Fleetwood on the vitality of SXSW
- Mick Fleetwood on 50 years of Fleetwood Mac.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x4rqt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x4rqt.jpg2017-03-17T12:03:00.000ZMick Fleetwood talks to Jo about the history of Fleetwood Mac.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x4r6c
Mick Fleetwood on 50 years of Fleetwood Mac.
- Christine McVie: "People go to see Fleetwood Mac hoping to see some drama on stage"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048lm0n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048lm0n.jpg2016-09-21T14:55:00.000ZChristine joins Steve and the team to talk about the reissue of the classic 1982 Fleetwood Mac album, 'Mirage', and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048lm2c
Christine McVie: "People go to see Fleetwood Mac hoping to see some drama on stage"
- Christine McVie enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6lnd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6lnd.jpg2014-12-14T20:55:00.000ZZubin Arora in Edmonton, Canada nominates Christine McVie for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f6lpm
Christine McVie enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Fleetwood Mac - Full interview with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p6b2q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p6b2q.jpg2014-01-02T14:39:00.000ZBeyond the Rumours - Johnnie Walker Meets Fleetwood Mac.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p6b2t
Fleetwood Mac - Full interview with Johnnie Walker
- Fleetwood Mac speak to Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nhw3v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nhw3v.jpg2013-12-16T17:02:00.000ZFleetwood Mac speak to Johnnie Walker ahead of an in-depth special, Beyond The Rumours.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nhw97
Fleetwood Mac speak to Johnnie Walker
- Stevie Nicks chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gnhkv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gnhkv.jpg2013-09-13T14:56:00.000ZStevie Nicks chats to Steve and Tim about her new movie and working with Dave Stewart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gnjbp
Stevie Nicks chats to Steve Wright
- Mick Fleetwood catches up with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0157jt0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0157jt0.jpg2013-02-18T12:07:00.000ZMick Fleetwood chats to Johnnie Walker about Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album 'Rumours'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0157jtk
Mick Fleetwood catches up with Johnnie Walker
Fleetwood Mac Tracks
Sort by
Seven Wonders
Albatross
Little Lies
Go Your Own Way
The Green Manalishi
Everywhere
Don't Stop
Dreams
Oh Diane
Big Love
Say You Love Me
Man Of The World
Oh Well (Part 1)
Oh Well
The Chain
Latest Fleetwood Mac News
Fleetwood Mac Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Stevie Nicks: "When I first heard LeAnn's song, I broke down and thought I'll sing that song one day."
-
Christine McVie - Songbird, live in Radio 2's Piano Room
-
Christine McVie enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Stevie Nicks enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Stevie Nicks speaks to Lauren Laverne
-
Stevie Nicks chats to Steve Wright