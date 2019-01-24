Mr. Big is an American hard rock supergroup formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1988. The band was originally composed of Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass guitar), and Pat Torpey (drums & percussion). They are noted especially for their musicianship, and have scored a number of hits. Their songs are often marked by strong vocals and vocal harmonies. Their hits include "To Be with You" (a number-one single in 15 countries in 1992) and "Just Take My Heart".

Mr. Big have remained active and popular for over two decades, despite internal conflicts and changing music trends. They broke up in 2002, but after requests from fans, they reunited in 2009; their first post-reunion tour was in Japan, in June 2009. To date, Mr. Big have released nine studio albums, the latest being Defying Gravity (2017). In July 2017, the recording catalogue of their music, owned by Warner Music, was sold to Hong Kong-based Evolution Music Group.

The band takes its name from the eponymous song by Free, which they eventually covered on their 1993 album, Bump Ahead.