Ruth Crawford SeegerBorn 3 July 1901. Died 18 November 1953
Ruth Crawford Seeger
1901-07-03
Ruth Crawford Seeger Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Crawford Seeger (July 3, 1901 – November 18, 1953), born Ruth Porter Crawford, was an American modernist composer active primarily during the 1920s and 1930s and an American folk music specialist from the late 1930s until her death. She was a prominent member of a group of American composers known as the "ultramoderns," and her music influenced later composers including Elliott Carter (Shreffler 1994).
Rissolty Rossolty
Trad.
Rissolty Rossolty
Rissolty Rossolty
Three Songs
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Three Songs
Three Songs
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Risselty rosselty
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Risselty rosselty
Risselty rosselty
Theme and variations
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Theme and variations
Theme and variations
Caprice
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Caprice
Caprice
Sonata
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Sonata
Sonata
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Theme and Variations
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Theme and Variations
Theme and Variations
Folk Tunes: Three ravens, Darby's RAM, Ground Hog, Mammy Loves
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Folk Tunes: Three ravens, Darby's RAM, Ground Hog, Mammy Loves
Folk Tunes: Three ravens, Darby's RAM, Ground Hog, Mammy Loves
Prelude No 5
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Prelude No 5
Prelude No 5
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Piano Study in Mixed Accents
Music for small orchestra
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Music for small orchestra
Music for small orchestra
Violin Sonata
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Violin Sonata
Violin Sonata
Suite for wind quintet [1952]
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Suite for wind quintet [1952]
Suite for wind quintet [1952]
RUTH CRAWFORD SEEGER: Theme and Variations
Ruth Crawford Seeger
RUTH CRAWFORD SEEGER: Theme and Variations
RUTH CRAWFORD SEEGER: Theme and Variations
John Hardy
Ruth Crawford Seeger
John Hardy
John Hardy
Suite for Wind Quintet 1952, 1st mvt
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Suite for Wind Quintet 1952, 1st mvt
Suite for Wind Quintet 1952, 1st mvt
Andante for Strings
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Andante for Strings
Andante for Strings
Andante for Strings
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Andante for Strings
Andante for Strings
Piano Sonata
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Piano Sonata
Piano Sonata
Suite for Wind Quintet
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Suite for Wind Quintet
Suite for Wind Quintet
Suite for Five Wind Instruments and Piano (1927, rev. 1929)
Ruth Crawford Seeger
Suite for Five Wind Instruments and Piano (1927, rev. 1929)
