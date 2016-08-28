Shantanu MoitraBorn 1968
Shantanu Moitra
1968
Shantanu Moitra Biography (Wikipedia)
Shantanu Moitra (born 22 January 1968) is an Indian music director and background score composer who has composed & sung songs for the Hindi film industry, and is most known for his scores in the films Parineeta (2005), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006) and 3 Idiots (2009), and private albums, Mann ke Manjeere and Ab ke Saawan sung by Shubha Mudgal. In 2014, he received the National Film Award for Best Music Direction (Background Score) for Na Bangaaru Talli.
Pinjra
Shantanu Moitra
Pinjra
Pinjra
Lagi Lagi
Kaushiki Chakrabarty
Lagi Lagi
Lagi Lagi
Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh
Shaan
Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh
Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh
Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh
Shantanu Moitra
Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh
Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh
Zooby Doobi
Shantanu Moitra
Zooby Doobi
Zooby Doobi
Aal Izz Well
Sonu Nigam
Aal Izz Well
Aal Izz Well
Behti Hawa
Shantanu Moitra
Behti Hawa
Behti Hawa
